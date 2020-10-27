Mint Lite | Dhaka protests, EU airports, farm fires, Japan crisis and others

The pandemic has resulted in reduced pregnancies and marriages in Japan, deepening a demographic crisis in the nation. Japan has the world’s most aged society, with over 35% of its population expected to be 65 and over by 2050, a trend that poses risks for economic growth, reports Reuters. Official data shows the number of notified pregnancies in the three months to July fell 11.4% from a year earlier, while the number of marriages over the same period dropped 36.9%. The sharp decline because the majority of babies in Japan are born in wedlock. Covid-19 has exacerbated a pre-existing downward trend in the birthrate, which former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called a “national crisis." The number of births in 2019 was down 5.8% to around 865,000, the lowest annual figure ever. The International Monetary Fund has forecast global economic growth of 5.2% in 2021, but expects Japan’s growth to be 2.3%.