Mint Lite | Diwali spending, citizenship, diamond exports & others

The festival season is here but the pandemic, salary cuts, job losses, and the blow to small businesses has impacted what middle-to-lower income families will purchase this year. The three months starting with Onam and up till Diwali in mid-November accounts for roughly 30-40% of the total annual sales of several consumer-facing businesses. But, this year, retailers and consumer goods businesses are still unwilling to hazard a guess about how things will play out. Home-bound Indians are trying to use festive season discounts to stock up on a few small comforts that could marginally improve the stay-at-home life. Discretionary purchases are not on people’s lists. The hope is pent-up demand and consumer fatigue will force them to step out and spend. The question on everyone’s mind is this: What is the exact point at which comfort returns to India’s consumer economy? For more, read Long Story.