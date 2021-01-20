Mint Lite | Donald Trump, Boris Johnson faces revolt over China ruling & more

Crops are "being damaged nationwide" by lockdown walkers avoiding mud, a rural business organisation has said. The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said an influx of people "walking over planted crops" was "impacting farmers' businesses", reports BBC. One farmer said there had been a tenfold increase in walkers during lockdown, while another had seen a 5ft path widen to 36ft across. Walking charity Ramblers said people must "stick to marked paths". CLA president Mark Bridgeman said while he did not want to discourage people from using the countryside, "crops are being damaged nationwide" by those avoiding quagmires.He said the organisation, which represents 30,000 rural businesses across England and Wales, advised people to get "a decent pair of wellies... and stick to the route of the footpath". One way of solves this issue, without taking away the joy of walking is to make sure people walk on designated paths in the farm.