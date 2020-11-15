Mint Lite | Ethiopian refugees, FPIs, clarity on US poll results, Nasa & others

The United Nations Refugee Agency, on Sunday, revealed that the number of people who have fled into Sudan from the conflict in northern Ethiopia has risen to at least 20,000. Local and UN agencies are trying to assist the refugees, who have been arriving in growing numbers with few possessions or provisions. Meanwhile, conflict between the Ethiopian government and forces in the Tigray region have escalated. Tigrayan forces fired rockets across the border, after claiming Ethiopian soldiers were using an Eritrean airport to attack Tigray. For more updates, here's Mint Lite

FPIs put in ₹35,109cr in Nov so far

View Full Image Indian markets have seen investments worth ₹ 35,109 crore from Foreign portfolio investors so far in November

Indian markets have seen investments worth ₹35,109 crore from Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) so far in November, according to reports by the Press Trust of India. Investor sentiments have been upbeat, thanks to better-than-expected corporate earnings and several reform measures announced by the government. Additionally, weaker dollar index and absence of quality value play at reasonable valuations in FPIs’ home markets have further given them reason to move allocation to emerging markets like India. According to the depositories data, overseas investors invested a net sum of ₹29,436 crore into equities and ₹5,673 crore into debt segment between November 2-13. Meanwhile, in Saturday’s Mahurat trading, both Sensex and Nifty hit registered record highs. The BSE Sensex jumped almost 390 points to touch an all-time high of 43,830.93, while NSE Nifty surged 108 points to 12,828.70.

CEO’s demand clarity on results

View Full Image US President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, but has so far refused to accept the people’s verdict, alleging unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

US President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, but has so far refused to accept the people’s verdict, alleging unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. This has alarmed top corporate leaders in America who are reportedly discussing possible collective action that would be required if there is a threat to democracy. If Trump tries to remain in office beyond 20 January, when Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated, the CEOs could make public statements and pressure Republican legislators in their states who may seek to redirect Electoral College votes from Biden to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters fought on the streets of Washington DC late Saturday with counter-demonstrators. Scores of Proud Boys, a far-right group, marched in the streets, while members of the loose far-left movement known as antifa staged their own counter-demonstrations. Several fistfights and at least one stabbing were reported. “Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!" the president tweeted.

Britain, EU resumes trade talk

View Full Image After weeks of back and forth, Britain and the European Union will resume trade talks in Brussels today.

After weeks of back and forth, Britain and the European Union will resume trade talks in Brussels today. Two keys issues remain to be discussed—competition rules and fisheries. If all goes smoothly, both sides could help protect nearly a trillion dollars of trade from possible disruption, reports Reuters. While many deadlines have been missed in the years of Brexit talks since Britain voted to leave in 2016, some businesses are now getting worried over whether the government is prepared for January with or without a deal. A “no deal" finale to the UK’s five-year Brexit crisis would disrupt the operations of manufacturers, retailers and farmers. Meanwhile, the EU remains agitated about the Internal Market Bill that breaches parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement.

NASA set for crew rotation mission

View Full Image NASA will be launching its SpaceX Crew-1 mission to fly astronauts to the International Space Station this morning

NASA will be launching its SpaceX Crew-1 mission to fly astronauts to the International Space Station this morning. The launch, slated to be from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, has been moved by a day because of onshore winds and to enable recovery of the first stage booster. The Crew-1 flight will carry Crew Dragon Commander Michael Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialist Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Mission Specialist Soichi Noguchi, to the space station for a six-month science mission. The planned mission is being viewed as the first official crew rotation mission from US shores since the retirement of the Shuttle. Meanwhile, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced that he might have a mild case of coronavirus after receiving two positive test results.

Researchers search for canine genius

View Full Image In the first stage of the challenge, dogs had to learn names of six toys within a week, doubling the number of toys in stage two.

The Genius Dog Challenge culminated today in Hungary, reports CNN. In the challenge researchers pitted six of the world’s smartest dogs against one another to show who is able to best learn the names of new objects. The participating dogs, all Border Collies, are from various places, including Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Hungary and Florida. Researchers have been searching for the past two and a half years for dogs that showed the ability to learn object names and have found that this seems to be a rare skill. “While most dogs struggle to learn even only a few names, some rare individuals seem to be very talented at this and can learn multiple object names very easily," Dr. Claudia Fugazza, a canine behavior researcher at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest told CNN. In the first stage of the challenge, dogs had to learn names of six toys within a week, doubling the number of toys in stage two.

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via