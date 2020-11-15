Mint Lite | Ethiopian refugees, FPIs, clarity on US poll results, Nasa & others

US President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, but has so far refused to accept the people’s verdict, alleging unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. This has alarmed top corporate leaders in America who are reportedly discussing possible collective action that would be required if there is a threat to democracy. If Trump tries to remain in office beyond 20 January, when Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated, the CEOs could make public statements and pressure Republican legislators in their states who may seek to redirect Electoral College votes from Biden to Trump. Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters fought on the streets of Washington DC late Saturday with counter-demonstrators. Scores of Proud Boys, a far-right group, marched in the streets, while members of the loose far-left movement known as antifa staged their own counter-demonstrations. Several fistfights and at least one stabbing were reported. “Hundreds of thousands of people showing their support in D.C. They will not stand for a Rigged and Corrupt Election!" the president tweeted.