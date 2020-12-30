Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

Dozens of Cubans protested at the US border in the northern Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday night, demanding they be allowed to cross and claim asylum in the United States. U.S. authorities, including police in anti-riot gear, closed off the bridge that leads into El Paso, Texas, with a concrete barrier topped with barbed wire. Recordings from loudspeakers warned that any person who crossed could be arrested. Late into the evening, some 200 migrants who had walked right up to the barrier stayed put.

EU-China agree to investment deal

View Full Image China’s President Xi Jinping

European Union leaders and China’s President Xi Jinping on Wednesday approved “in principle" a major investment pact, despite concerns over labour and human rights, reports AFP." Today, the EU and China concluded in principle negotiations on an investment agreement," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. The pact, which is still expected to take months to be finalised and fully ratified as a legal text, boosts ties between two of the world’s biggest economies. But the end of year rush to conclude the political part of the agreement could upset US President-elect Joe Biden as he prepares to enter the White House, hoping to coordinate with his western allies. Europe has long sought to increase access for its companies to China’s vast markets, but Beijing’s alleged lack of respect for international labour standards had remained a final hurdle to an agreement.

China jails democracy supporters

View Full Image A Chinese court has jailed 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years

A Chinese court has jailed 10 Hong Kong democracy activists for up to three years over a bid to flee the city by speedboat to Taiwan, as a crackdown on dissent in the territory intensifies. The group was arrested by the Chinese coastguard on August 23 en route to the self-ruled island, which has quietly opened its doors to Hongkongers seeking sanctuary. The court in the southern city of Shenzhen sentenced Tang Kai-yin to three years in jail and Quinn Moon to two years for organizing an illegal border crossing. The sentencing follows the imposition of a sweeping new security law in Hong Kong this year that has given the government broad powers to prosecute political dissidents. A number of activists have fled the city for overseas and political organisations have shuttered their doors as Beijing seeks to keep a lid on unrest that rocked the financial hub for months last year, reports AFP.

More cash tightening in India?

View Full Image India’s sovereign bond investors are converging on a trade idea for 2021

India’s sovereign bond investors are converging on a trade idea for 2021. They’re betting that short-term yields would rebound as the central bank soaks up excess cash on signs of an economic recovery, reports Bloomberg. RBL Bank and Quantum Asset Management are among those forecasting that liquidity tightening by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will lead short-end rates to rise faster than the long-end. There’s growing consensus among traders that RBI will have to start draining excess cash from the banking system, as abundant liquidity crashed short-term rates and threatened to stoke inflation. Nomura expects the central bank to start doing so as early as the second quarter of 2021. But economic risks remain as India battles the economic impact of coronavirus.

Croatian quake claims several lives

View Full Image A powerful earthquake has left at least seven people dead in Croatia tearing down rooftops and piling bricks in the streets

A powerful earthquake has left at least seven people dead in Croatia tearing down rooftops and piling bricks in the streets. The 6.4-magnitude quake was felt as far afield as Vienna but the heavy damage was concentrated in and around Petrinja, a town south of Croatia’s capital Zagreb. Rescuers spent the night searching through rubble of heavily damaged buildings looking for possible survivors. The European Union announced that more help was on its way. Many in Petrinja were afraid to return home at night in fear of aftershocks, while damage from the quake left most of the buildings in the downtown area “unfit for use", according to construction experts. The disaster adds to an already difficult year for the Adriatic European Union member state, which is still busy repairing the 20,000 buildings damaged during the March quake while also tackling one of its worst surges in covid cases and a record economic recession.

Scientists identify 503 new species

View Full Image As the year comes to an end, scientists at the Natural History Museum are making big discoveries

As the year comes to an end, scientists at the Natural History Museum are making big discoveries. They have identified 503 new species this year—from seaweed from the Falklands to Scarab beetles from New Guinea. The museum’s work in 2020 describing species previously unknown to science includes naming new lichens, wasps, barnacles, miniature tarantulas and a lungless worm salamander, reports The Guardian. Scientists have named nearly 2m different forms of life on Earth but there may be far more than the 8.7m species previously estimated, with DNA barcoding techniques revealing hitherto unsuspected diversity in ostensibly similar creatures. The most spectacular discovery of 2020 was the popa langur, a new species of monkey that lives on the side of an extinct volcano in Myanmar and was identified using skins and bones that have been in the museum’s collection for over 100 years.

Curated by Sohini Sen.

