Mint Lite | EU-China deal, Hong Kong, India cash tightening, new species & more

A powerful earthquake has left at least seven people dead in Croatia tearing down rooftops and piling bricks in the streets. The 6.4-magnitude quake was felt as far afield as Vienna but the heavy damage was concentrated in and around Petrinja, a town south of Croatia’s capital Zagreb. Rescuers spent the night searching through rubble of heavily damaged buildings looking for possible survivors. The European Union announced that more help was on its way. Many in Petrinja were afraid to return home at night in fear of aftershocks, while damage from the quake left most of the buildings in the downtown area “unfit for use", according to construction experts. The disaster adds to an already difficult year for the Adriatic European Union member state, which is still busy repairing the 20,000 buildings damaged during the March quake while also tackling one of its worst surges in covid cases and a record economic recession.