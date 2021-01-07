Mint Lite | Failed coups

Myanmar’s current leader Aung San Suu Kyi was not allowed to take power in 1990 by the country’s military despite her leading her National League for Democracy (NLD) party to victory in the national election. Instead, she was put in jail. The military junta ruled until 2010, when a party backed by it won the national election boycotted by Suu Kyi’s party. In November 2015, the military-backed president Thein Sein agreed to a peaceful transfer of power after the NLD registered a landslide victory in the polls, ending more than five decades of military-backed government in Myanmar. Suu Kyi is not the president, as the country’s rules bar people with foreign spouses or children, as she does, from the top post. Still, she is the de facto leader. In 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, while still under house arrest, and hailed as “an example of the power of the powerless".