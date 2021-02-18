Mint Lite | Fight against Covid, Eritrea base dismantling, increments & more

Indian companies are expected to dole out an average increment of 7.3% to employees this year amid faster-than-expected economic recovery and revival in business and consumer confidence, according to a survey. The first phase of the 2021 Workforce and Increment Trends Survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India also said the average increment this year will be higher than 4.4% seen in 2020 but lower than 8.6% given by companies in 2019. As many as 92% companies that participated in the survey plan to give an increment in 2021 compared to just 60% last year. The survey covered around 400 organizations. Out of the 60% companies that gave an increment in 2020, a third of them did that off cycle, while among those that did not give an increment last year, only about 30% plan to compensate employees for the previous year through higher increments and/or bonuses.