Mint Lite | FPI inflows, Nicolas Maduro, Rohingya refugees, EPL & others

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Hayabusa2 mission returned to earth to drop off its sample collection capsule . It now will move on to the next part of its extended mission: visiting more asteroids. The mission's science team believes 1 gram of material was collected, but they can't be sure until they open it. Hayabusa2 will fly by three asteroids between 2026 and 2031, eventually reaching the rapidly rotating micro-asteroid 1998 KY26 in July 2031 millions of miles from Earth.

India Inc’s borrowing from foreign markets fell by nearly 41% to around $2.03 billion in October this year compared to the year-ago period, according to data from the RBI, reports PTI. The domestic firms had borrowed more than $3.41 billion from overseas markets in October 2019. No amount was raised by way of rupee-denominated bonds or masala bonds during the month under reporting in 2020 and 2019. Of the total borrowings under the external commercial borrowing route during October 2020, a total of $1.73 billion came in through the automatic route while the rest $300 million was through the approval route. Meanwhile, overseas investors remained net buyers to the tune of ₹17,818 crore in Indian markets in first four trading sessions of December amid better than expected economic recovery around the world and positive sentiment on the back of various vaccine results.

President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela’s National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that’s being boycotted by the main opposition parties, reports Bloomberg. A win for Maduro will further weaken the position of opposition leader Juan Guaido. He is recognized as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela by the US and dozens of its allies, but that’s based on his status as head of congress, which he is about to lose. Guaido and his allies are boycotting the election, citing the absence of international monitors, while a minority segment of the opposition is taking part. Fewer people will turn out this time because the election is not perceived as credible, said Luis Vicente Leon, director of Caracas firm Datanalisis. Turnout is expected to be between 25% and 36%, according to Venezuelan pollsters. However, fewer people are expected to turn out this time because the election is not perceived as credible.

Rohingya refugees arrived by the hundreds in an isolated Bangladesh island, even as human rights groups called for a halt to the process. The 1,642 refugees boarded seven Bangladeshi naval vessels in the port of Chittagong for the trip to Bhashan Char, reports the Associates Press. The island’s facilities are built to accommodate one lakh people, just a fraction of the million Rohingya Muslims who have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently living in crowded refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district. The UN has voiced concern that refugees be allowed to make a “free and informed decision" about whether to relocate to the island in the Bay of Bengal. Critics say the island of Bhasan Char is prone to flooding and in the path of cyclones.

Congress in Argentina has approved a wealth tax that will impose a one-off levy on people with large personal fortunes. This is a measure to collect $3.7 billion for the government of the indebted nation as it tries to boost revenue hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic, reports Reuters. Proceeds of the tax will be used to buy equipment and supplies to fight covid-19, fund assistance to small and medium-sized companies, support poor neighbourhoods and to help develop the domestic natural gas sector. The law, spearheaded by the ruling Peronist coalition of President Alberto Fernandez, has received criticism from the more conservative opposition. Senators gave final approval to the so-called solidarity and extraordinary contribution law, which had already been passed by the lower house, with 42 votes in favour and 26 against, the chamber said on its official Twitter account.

After more than nine months, fans were finally allowed to enter stadiums for the English Premier League. 4,000 lucky fans were given the honour of being the first soccer supporters to be allowed into games in England’s top division since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March. According to the Press Trust of India however, the fans—2,000 from West Ham, 2,000 from Chelsea—had contrasting experiences on opposite sides of London. England is the first of the major soccer nations to allow some supporters back into games during covid-19’s second wave now that its national lockdown has ended. Only half of the Premier League’s stadiums are allowed to welcome back a limited number of fans, that too only after temperatures have been checked and face masks are worn. Teams from the cities and towns under the toughest restrictions must still shut out their supporters.

