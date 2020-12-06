Mint Lite | FPI inflows, Nicolas Maduro, Rohingya refugees, EPL & others

President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela’s National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that’s being boycotted by the main opposition parties, reports Bloomberg. A win for Maduro will further weaken the position of opposition leader Juan Guaido. He is recognized as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela by the US and dozens of its allies, but that’s based on his status as head of congress, which he is about to lose. Guaido and his allies are boycotting the election, citing the absence of international monitors, while a minority segment of the opposition is taking part. Fewer people will turn out this time because the election is not perceived as credible, said Luis Vicente Leon, director of Caracas firm Datanalisis. Turnout is expected to be between 25% and 36%, according to Venezuelan pollsters. However, fewer people are expected to turn out this time because the election is not perceived as credible.