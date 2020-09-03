Mint Lite | French economic stimulus, aviation, US vaccine, TikTok & other news

As passenger traffic shows few signs of recovery, airlines are removing seats to make space for cargo, one of the least glamorous aspects of flying but likely to be aviation’s saviour amid the covid-19 downturn. Normally, 60% of global air cargo flies in the hold of passenger craft. With jets grounded, cargo volumes are down but demand for everything, from gadgets to fresh produce to medical supplies, has soared during the pandemic as people shop from home. Consequently, air freight rates have risen: rates to North America from Hong Kong are up almost 70% from early January, reports Bloomberg. Once a vaccine is found, airlines will be used to transport billions of vials quickly in a temperature-controlled environment. Singapore Airlines’ Scoot and Korean Airlines are converting passenger planes, and Emirates and Qatar have scaled up cargo destinations, while Qantas is flying fresh seafood and groceries.