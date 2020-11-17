Mint Lite | French security bill, Kissinger, Thai constitution, measles & others

Thai lawmakers are now considering an amendment to the constitution. Seven draft constitutional amendments are scheduled to be voted on in a two-day joint session of the House and Senate. According to the rules in the country, any constitutional change requires both House and Senate to vote for it. However, hundreds of Thai royalists demonstrated outside parliament on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to reject changes to the constitution drawn up by the country's former military junta. Protesters have been demanding constitutional change, but have also called for the monarch's role to also be more clearly accountable under the constitution and for the reversal of changes that gave the current king personal control of the royal fortune and some army units. This isn’t the first time Thailand is thinking of an amendment. Since the abolition of absolute monarchy in 1932, the country has had 20 constitutions.