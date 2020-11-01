Mint Lite | Fuel sales, world's strongest storm, Delhi pollution & more

Parisians took to the streets to protest against the French government’s decision to reintroduce a lockdown amid a growing number of coronavirus cases in Europe. On Friday, hundreds of youngsters walked through traffic and asked passersby to join them in standing up against what they believe to be an unfair rule. Many left the city, clogging roads and leading to several hundred kilometers of traffic. The scene was similar to March when nearly a fifth of the population moved to their second homes in the countryside and spread the virus in newer regions. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite.

1: Fuel sales back to pre-covid levels

India's diesel consumption in October rose 6.6% from a year earlier, the first such increase since covid-19 restrictions were imposed in late March, Reuters reports. The increase signals a pick-up in industrial activity. Diesel sales by the three state fuel retailers totalled 6.17 million tonnes in October, provisional data from Indian Oil shows. Sales of diesel, which account for about two-fifths of India’s fuel demand, rose 27.5% from September. During the pandemic, refiners had to cut crude oil processing as demand dried up. Petrol sales in October also rose above pre-pandemic levels. It’s about 4% higher than a year earlier, and about 8.6% higher than September. Sales of cooking gas and jet fuel also rose in October. Meanwhile, global crude prices recorded their largest drop since March last week as countries renewed lockdown measures to contain a second wave of the virus.

2: World’s strongest storm hits twice

At least four people died in the Philippines when super typhoon Goni hit the main island of Luzon early on Sunday morning. It made a second landfall in the Bicol region and is now moving towards the South China Sea. It was the world’s strongest storm this year with sustained winds of 215 km per hour and gusts of 290 km an hour. More than 3.4 lakh people were evacuated before it made landfall, but it is likely to affect up to 31 million people. Goni follows Typhoon Molave, which hit the Philippines last month killing 22 people. In Turkey, meanwhile, rescue operations continued in Izmir, days after a powerful earthquake killed at least 39 people and injured 800. Search teams have managed to rescue more than 100 people from the rubble of collapsed buildings. The magnitude of the earthquake was 6.6 but the impact was felt powerfully at ground level around the epicentre.

View Full Image Source: Covid-19 and emergence of a new consumer products landscape in India, Ernst & Young

3: Will pandemic boost e-retail?

India's FMCG market is expected to get a push in the coming years, driven by rural demand. Internet adoption has risen in the last five years, but online retail penetration in India is just 3.4% compared to 25% in China and 20% in UK. The low penetration rate indicates growth potential, and covid-19 has caused an inflection point in e-commerce penetration globally, driven by consumers’ need for safety and convenience and is gaining salience in India. A recent Ernst & Young survey (see chart) found that most customers expected to spend more in all categories after the crisis ends. “Covid-19 was a reminder of the fragility in ways of doing business, but will be a game-changer for companies that will focus on evolving business models," it said. For more, see Startup Inc.

4: Pollution continues to choke Delhi

DELHI’S AIR quality level continued to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday as the overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 384. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), PM10 pollutants in Delhi were recorded at 371 and PM2.5 pollutants were recorded at 229, on Sunday morning–both of which come under the ‘very poor’ category. However, there is a silver lining as SAFAR has predicted both numbers to fall in the coming week, possibly to reach the ‘poor’ category. Meanwhile, a report by the UN environment programme revealed last week that millions of used motor vehicles exported from US, Europe and Japan to developing countries are of poor quality. These vehicles contribute to the rising air pollution in these countries. Globally, transport is responsible for a quarter of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Strays shine from Hawaii to India

Over 600 cats and dogs were airlifted from overcrowded shelters in Hawaii to the US mainland on a chartered Hercules C-130 plane. Called Paws Across the Pacific, the flight made sure that at-risk pets would have a chance at receiving necessary care to ensure their survival. The airlift was done in coordination with the Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association to ensure they all arrived safely. Upon landing at Seattle’s Boeing Field, they were received by volunteers from pet shelter and rescue groups from various states. In India meanwhile the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, has enrolled and trained four stray dogs in its battalion. The training of the four strays is not a usual practice as most forces, such as police, defence and rescue teams prefer breeds that are naturally obedient and easier to train. But strays are already acclimatized to Indian situations and have more stamina.

