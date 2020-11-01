Mint Lite | Fuel sales, world's strongest storm, Delhi pollution & more

Over 600 cats and dogs were airlifted from overcrowded shelters in Hawaii to the US mainland on a chartered Hercules C-130 plane. Called Paws Across the Pacific, the flight made sure that at-risk pets would have a chance at receiving necessary care to ensure their survival. The airlift was done in coordination with the Hawaii Veterinary Medical Association to ensure they all arrived safely. Upon landing at Seattle’s Boeing Field, they were received by volunteers from pet shelter and rescue groups from various states. In India meanwhile the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, has enrolled and trained four stray dogs in its battalion. The training of the four strays is not a usual practice as most forces, such as police, defence and rescue teams prefer breeds that are naturally obedient and easier to train. But strays are already acclimatized to Indian situations and have more stamina.