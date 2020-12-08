Mint Lite | Gender diversity rate, UK mass inoculation, climate action & more

China and Nepal have agreed on a precise elevation for Mount Everest after decades of debate, according to AFP. The agreed height unveiled at a joint news conference in Kathmandu of 8,848.86 metres (29,031 feet) was 86 centimetres (2.8 feet) higher than the measurement previously recognised by Nepal, and more than four metres above China's official figure. The discrepancy was due to China measuring the rock base on the summit and not—as with the new reading—the covering of snow and ice on the peak. For more updates, here's Mint Lite

Little progress in global gender diversity

View Full Image Gender diversity

Recent findings from advisory firm Egon Zehnder’s 2020 Global Board Diversity Tracker, released on Tuesday, highlight that while there is progress in gender diversity globally, the rate of change is insignificant. Despite increased attention to diversity and inclusion that has sparked conversation and movement, making tangible progress is still challenging. To foster active participation from new members, companies must move from only adding or turning over seats to increasing action and output as an inclusive unit. According to the report, this year, 89% of major companies have at least one woman on their board, up from 85% in 2018. In India, this number goes up to 96%. India fared better than Asia as a whole in diversity of both executive and nonexecutive chair roles, with 5% of executive chair roles filled by women in India and 10% of nonexecutive chair roles respectively.

Liberia goes to polls﻿

View Full Image George Weah

Liberians voted today in a referendum on shortening presidential terms, a change some members of the opposition fear President George Weah will exploit to extend his stay in office, reports AFP. Ballot papers will also ask voters whether to lift a ban on holding dual nationality, a divisive issue in the poor West African nation founded as a haven for freed American slaves in the 19th century. Weah, a former footballing icon, wants to cut the length of terms for presidents and lower-house lawmakers from six to five years; and from nine to seven for senators. Reducing term limits is a relative novelty for the region, where ageing presidents have followed a pattern of clinging to office using constitutional changes. While Weah was a favourite after his stunning football career with AC Milan and Paris St Germain, his popularity has waned given the continuing poor living standards in the nation.

More companies taking climate action

View Full Image Pollution control

The number of companies taking strong climate action has shown some progress reveals a new survey, reports Bloomberg. According to leading environmental-disclosure platform, CDP’s new analysis, the number of major companies who’ve disclosed their environmental impact and aggressively committed to reducing it has increased 46% from last year. The CDP’s annual “A List" mainly consists of companies who received CDP’s top score for environmental disclosures and policies on climate change, forest conservation and water use. The list’s expansion comes towards the end of a year where climate risk has taken prominence in financial markets. From 2025, U.K. companies will have to disclose how much they’re exposed to risks caused by climate change, following a November decision by the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Mass inoculation begins in UK﻿

View Full Image Margaret Keenan

Britain has started the procedure to mass vaccinate its population against coronavirus. This makes it the first Western nation to do so in a global endeavour that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in recent history, reports Reuters. On a day dubbed "V-Day", health workers started inoculating people with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the world watching as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C. Margaret Keenan, a grandmother who turns 91 in a week, became the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside of a trial when she received the shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England. Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorization for Covaxin which is being indigenously developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, a day after Serum Institute of India applied for the same.

Can AI tackle Japan’s low birthrate?﻿

View Full Image Japan

A falling birthrate in Japan is going to be tackled by artificial intelligence, reports AFP. The country is planning to increase funding for AI to help match lonely hearts as it believes AI tech can match a wider and smarter range of potential suitors. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government plans to allocate two billion yen ($19 million) in the next fiscal year to back local authorities that run schemes to help their residents find love. Around half of the nation's 47 prefectures offer matchmaking services and some of them have already introduced AI systems, according to the cabinet office. The human-run matchmaking services often use standardised forms to list people's interests and hobbies, and AI systems can perform more advanced analysis of this data. Japan's fertility rate was 1.36 last year, one of the world's lowest and far below the rate needed to maintain a population.

