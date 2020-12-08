Mint Lite | Gender diversity rate, UK mass inoculation, climate action & more

Britain has started the procedure to mass vaccinate its population against coronavirus. This makes it the first Western nation to do so in a global endeavour that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in recent history, reports Reuters. On a day dubbed "V-Day", health workers started inoculating people with a shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the world watching as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C. Margaret Keenan, a grandmother who turns 91 in a week, became the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside of a trial when she received the shot at her local hospital in Coventry, central England. Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has applied to the central drug regulator seeking emergency use authorization for Covaxin which is being indigenously developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, a day after Serum Institute of India applied for the same.