Mint Lite | Gender pay gap, vaccine fears, cyclone Burevi, Chang’e-5 & others

Even with progress in diversity and inclusion policies around the country, employees with disabilities are 52% more likely to feel ‘excluded’ compared to their colleagues, reveals Accenture’s Enabling Change report. The report, based on a global survey of almost 6,000 employees with disabilities from companies across 28 countries, further said that when it comes to disability, workplaces in India suffer from a lack of transparency and trust with 71% of employees and 80% of executives with a disability not being fully transparent about it.

Covid increases gender pay gap

View Full Image According to a Moody’s Analytics and Morning Consult survey the covid-19 pandemic has impacted gender wage gap in US

According to a Moody’s Analytics and Morning Consult survey the covid-19 pandemic has impacted gender wage gap in US, reports Bloomberg. More women than men said they have less power to ask for a pay raise or benefits in light of the pandemic, indicating that the coronavirus has entrenched the gender disparity in wage bargaining. Women of all races and income groups are less likely to bargain for raises than men, according to the institutions’ survey of 5,000 U.S. adults in mid-September. About 15% of women said they were more willing to ask for raises due to the impact of the virus, compared with 20% of men. Workers who lost income but not jobs were found to be more reluctant to engage in bargaining. For women who were able to remain in the labor force, the lack of bargaining power means they’ll be less likely to enjoy wage gains even when labor demand strengthens as the economy recovers.

Vaccine fears in African nations

View Full Image The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong told AP reporters that 60% of the continent’s population needs to be vaccinated

The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, John Nkengasong told AP reporters that 60% of the continent’s population needs to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next two to three years. He added that if it takes four to five years, the virus will be endemic in their communities. While vaccine progress news has given them hope, officials are concerned that the continent of 1.3 billion people will be near the end of the line in obtaining doses. Nkengasong isn’t sure whether vaccines will be available in Africa before the second quarter of next year. Meanwhile, Iran crossed the 1 million mark of positive covid cases, since the start of the pandemic. The Health Ministry announced 13,922 new cases in the country of about 80 million, above the seven-day average of 13,598. According to official sources, restrictions in Tehran will be relaxed from Saturday.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala braces for Burevi

View Full Image Cyclone Burevi, the second cyclone in the southern Bay of Bengal in a week, hit Sri Lanka overnight while on its way to Southern India

Cyclone Burevi, the second cyclone in the southern Bay of Bengal in a week, hit Sri Lanka overnight while on its way to Southern India. Thousands of people living along the Sri Lankan coast had been asked to seek temporary shelter inland, but they have now moved back to their homes, reports AFP. Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) had issued a red alert and asked fishermen not to venture out to sea. The National Disaster Response Force of India has also deployed around two dozen relief and rescue teams for the two states, for any emergency response after the cyclone. The weather system was expected to make landfall in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu overnight Thursday to Friday and move westwards into Kerala, Indian forecasters said.

Chang’e-5 collects lunar samples

View Full Image The Chinese space probe sent to gather material from a previously unexplored part of the moon has completed its mission

The Chinese space probe sent to gather material from a previously unexplored part of the moon has completed its mission and is preparing to send back the world's first lunar samples in four decades, Beijing said Thursday. The Chang'e-5 spacecraft, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, landed on the moon Tuesday and has now completed its gathering of lunar rocks and soil, the China National Space Administration said. According to AFP, China has invested millions into its space program and hopes to have a crewed space station by 2022. The science journal, Nature, earlier had reported that the spacecraft was due to collect two kilograms of material from an area known as Oceanus Procellarum or ‘Ocean of Storms’. Once the mission returns, it can help to answer questions about the moon’s origins, formation and volcanic activity on its surface.

HD viewing can impact climate change

View Full Image While movies may look that much better in high definition, it can cause more harm to the environment than previously thought.

While movies may look that much better in high definition, it can cause more harm to the environment than previously thought. A report from scientists at the UK's Royal Society reveals that watching a TV show in standard definition instead of HD can shave a little off your carbon emissions, reports BBC. This is because HD video streaming on a phone generates about eight times more in emissions than SD. Seemingly small, these moves could save up to 5% of the emissions from a streaming service – a reduction comparable to what’s achieved by running YouTube’s servers on renewable energy. Meanwhile, effects of climate change have been caught on tape through a high resolution image of iceberg A68a. The image from the San Francisco-based company Planet shows the world's biggest berg is filled with cracks and is shedding countless small blocks. A68a broke away from Antarctica in 2017.

Curated by Sohini Sen. Have something to share with us? Write to us at feedback@livemint or tweet to @shohinisen

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via