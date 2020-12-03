Mint Lite | Gender pay gap, vaccine fears, cyclone Burevi, Chang’e-5 & others

According to a Moody’s Analytics and Morning Consult survey the covid-19 pandemic has impacted gender wage gap in US, reports Bloomberg. More women than men said they have less power to ask for a pay raise or benefits in light of the pandemic, indicating that the coronavirus has entrenched the gender disparity in wage bargaining. Women of all races and income groups are less likely to bargain for raises than men, according to the institutions’ survey of 5,000 U.S. adults in mid-September. About 15% of women said they were more willing to ask for raises due to the impact of the virus, compared with 20% of men. Workers who lost income but not jobs were found to be more reluctant to engage in bargaining. For women who were able to remain in the labor force, the lack of bargaining power means they’ll be less likely to enjoy wage gains even when labor demand strengthens as the economy recovers.