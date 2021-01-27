Global Coronavirus cases surpassed 100 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The NHS, meanwhile, has warned people to be vigilant about fake invitations to have the coronavirus vaccination, sent by scammers. The fake site asks for bank details either to verify identification or to make a payment. Cybersecurity consultant Daniel Card told BBC that traffic data indicates thousands of people had clicked the link to the fake site—although it is unclear how many then filled in the form. For more updates, here’s Mint Lite

Japan’s pushback against G-7 invite

Japan has raised concerns about British proposals to invite Australia, India and South Korea to a meeting of G7 foreign ministers and have them sign up to a joint charter with the forum

Japan has raised concerns about British proposals to invite Australia, India and South Korea to a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers and have them sign up to a joint charter with the forum, according to a diplomatic cable seen by Bloomberg. The forum’s European members—France, Italy and Germany—hold similar views, and some of its diplomats have expressed concerns that the UK is attempting to reshape the G-7 by the back door, by establishing a coalition of 10 leading democracies. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is hosting this year’s G-7, has invited South Korea, India and Australia to attend the leaders’ summit in Cornwall in June. While it is standard practice for a Group of Seven host to invite guest countries, their involvement through the process is typically limited, but according to a person familiar with Johnson’s plans, the guests’ participation this year will be deeper than usual.

Nigerian plans worry oil companies

International energy companies working in Nigeria are worried that proposals in the country's long-delayed oil industry law will deter investment in new offshore projects.

International energy companies working in Nigeria are worried that proposals in the country’s long-delayed oil industry law will deter investment in new offshore projects. At least half of Nigeria’s total crude output is from offshore oilfields, helping to offset declining production from mature onshore assets. But recent discoveries have remained undeveloped in the face of regulatory and legislative uncertainty, reports Bloomberg. To boost new investment, the proposed law should grant deepwater oil projects full royalty relief for the first five years of production or a graduated royalty program, said Sangster, speaking on behalf of the Oil Producers Trade Section, a group of 30 producers including Total, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and Eni SpA, which he chairs. The bill will streamline how Nigeria’s energy assets are operated and funded.

Bihar to help poll-bound states

The Bihar government will guide four poll-bound states and a Union territory on conducting elections amid the covid-19 pandemic

The Bihar government will guide four poll-bound states and a Union territory on conducting elections amid the covid-19 pandemic. The state’s health department had won accolades for conducting the elections to the 243-member assembly amid the coronavirus surge last year. Officials from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, are dialling the Bihar health department for tips to accomplish the gigantic task without causing a surge in coronavirus cases. Accepting request from the Assam government, a Bihar health department team will visit the northeastern state soon to give a detailed presentation on how the assembly elections were conducted with adherence to the covid-19 guidelines, principal secretary, health, Pratyaya Amrit told PTI.

Olympics postpones test events

The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan's coronavirus state of emergency

The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, media reported Wednesday. The artistic swimming test event—which will double as the sport’s final qualifier for the Games, and is set to feature around 10 countries—was scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre from 4-7 March. Meanwhile, some New Zealand athletes may choose to skip the Tokyo Games this year due to health concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic, Radio New Zealand quoted Kereyn Smith, the head of the country’s Olympic committee (NZOC), as saying on Wednesday. According to Smith the NZOC was planning for the Games to go ahead but that everyone in its delegation, expected to be around 450 people including more than 200 athletes, would have to decide whether they wanted to travel to Tokyo.

Climate action is people’s choice

The biggest ever opinion poll on climate change has found two-thirds of people think it is a 'global emergency'

The biggest ever opinion poll on climate change has found two-thirds of people think it is a “global emergency". The survey shows people across the world support climate action and gives politicians a clear mandate to take the major action needed, according to the UN organization that carried out the poll. The UN Development Programme questioned 1.2 million people in 50 countries, many of them young, reports the Guardian. While younger people showed the greatest concern, with 69% of those aged 14-18 saying there is a climate emergency, 58% of those over 60 agreed, suggesting there is not a huge generational divide. Even when climate action required significant changes in their own country, majorities still backed the measures. In nations where fossil fuels are a major source of emissions, people strongly supported renewable energy, including the US, Australia and Russia.

