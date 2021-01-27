The first Tokyo Olympics test event of 2021 will be postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan’s coronavirus state of emergency, media reported Wednesday. The artistic swimming test event—which will double as the sport’s final qualifier for the Games, and is set to feature around 10 countries—was scheduled to be held at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre from 4-7 March. Meanwhile, some New Zealand athletes may choose to skip the Tokyo Games this year due to health concerns related to the covid-19 pandemic, Radio New Zealand quoted Kereyn Smith, the head of the country’s Olympic committee (NZOC), as saying on Wednesday. According to Smith the NZOC was planning for the Games to go ahead but that everyone in its delegation, expected to be around 450 people including more than 200 athletes, would have to decide whether they wanted to travel to Tokyo.