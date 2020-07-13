Biopharmaceutical major Biocon on Monday said it has got approval to sell a biologic drug itolizumab for emergency treatment of moderate to severe covid-19 patients. Biocon shares rose 9.8% on the back of the announcement. The news comes even as India recorded over 28,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day. Over 870,000 people have been infected, and 553,000 have recovered. Biocon’s drug will be priced at nearly ₹8,000 a vial, and will target the cytokine storm syndrome that is one of the leading causes of death in covid-19 patients. Cytokines are released by the immune system to fight an infection but in covid-19 patients, the body seems unable to cut off the release even after the virus has been tackled. A patient is likely to need a maximum of four vials of the intravenously injected drug, the company said. This year, Biocon’s stock has risen 44%, despite the pandemic, against an overall 10% decline in the Sensex.