Mint Lite | Grammy Awards, Hong Kong crackdown, WHO, veganism & more

The World Health Organization’s director-general complained about China’s delay in granting visas to an incoming WHO team seeking to investigate covid-19’s origins, while Japan is set to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo that could last months. Two members had already set out on their journey—one has now turned back and the other is in transit in a third country. The WHO said the problem was a lack of visa clearances. The long-awaited probe was agreed upon by Beijing in December after many months of negotiations with the WHO. The virus was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019, with the initial outbreak linked to a market. The WHO has been working to send a 10-person team of international experts to China for months with the aim of probing the animal origin of the pandemic and exactly how the virus first crossed over to humans, reports BBC.