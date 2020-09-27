Mint Lite | Hamilton, Ayodhya, climate change, photo shoot in space & others

Since the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya a month ago, real estate prices in the Uttar Pradesh city have doubled. Property prices went up by 30-40% after the Supreme Court in November paved the way for the temple construction at the disputed site, where a mosque stood before it was demolished in 1992 by kar sevaks who claimed an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. And the prices have doubled now since the bhoomi pujan ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 5 August, reports PTI. What has further contributed to the rise is limited availability of real estate as the government plans to acquire land for infra projects befitting an international tourist destination, said people aware of property-related developments. They said, in the heart of the town, availability of land is limited and the cost ranges between ₹2,000 and ₹3,000 per square feet.