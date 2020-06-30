Mint Lite | HCQ trial restarts again, TikTok goes offline in India & other news

A day after India banned 59 Chinese apps citing security concerns, TikTok stopped working in India to comply with government directives. It had been delisted from app stores after the ban but continued to work for those who had downloaded it. Bytedance-owned TikTok said it has not shared Indian users’ information with “any foreign government", and would submit clarifications. The ban comes two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with the Chinese army in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. China on Tuesday said it was “strongly concerned" by the ban. For TikTok, India accounts for 611 million downloads, or 30% of its total. It is facing a similar backlash in the US, where lawmakers are suspicious about Beijing’s access to consumer data. Meanwhile, human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said students of IITs and other institutes should take advantage of the ban and develop their own apps.