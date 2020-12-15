Mint Lite | Higher education, fishing talks, Singapore biz travel bubble & more

Business travelers to Singapore can heave a sigh of relief as the country will launch a new segregated travel lane aimed at business travellers on short-term visits from the second half of January 2021, reports the Press Trust of India. Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing explained that the Connect@Singapore initiative will be open to a "limited number" of business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries who are staying in the country for up to 14 days. Applications for the segregated travel lane will open in the middle of January 2021, and Singapore can expect the first travellers to arrive from the second half of the month. The travellers will have to stay within their pre-declared travel group within the segregated facility, and they will not be allowed to mingle with others. They will also have to abide by all prevailing national safe management measures.