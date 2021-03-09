Mint Lite | Hiring to pick up pace, are healthy snacks really healthy? & more

A top judge has thrown out both corruption convictions of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, opening the way for a possible battle against conservative incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in next year’s elections. Supreme Court justice Luiz Edson Fachin on Monday annulled the convictions on procedural grounds, arguing the cases were tried in the wrong jurisdiction. That means the ruling may not affect numerous other convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians also swept up in the sprawling “Car Wash" investigations centred on the state-run oil giant Petrobras. He said the case should be retried in the capital, though former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol suggested on Twitter it may be too late for that because the statute of limitations for prosecution of the 75-year-old ex-leader could have expired. The government can appeal Fachin’s ruling to the full court.