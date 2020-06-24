Mint Lite | IMF lowers growth forecast, Kim cancels military plan & other news

Just four days after Singapore lifted most coronavirus restrictions, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has dissolved parliament for snap elections on 10 July, months before they are due. In a televised address, Lee said an election “now when things are relatively stable will clear the decks and give the new government a fresh full five-year mandate." Lee admitted that the decision to hold elections now was because there was “no assurance" the pandemic would end by next April. Singapore was initially hailed as a model for containing the coronavirus, but cases in the city-state, which has a population of 5.8 million, soared to over 42,000, one of the highest infection rates in Asia. Meanwhile, Lee’s estranged brother Lee Hsien Yang has announced he would join an opposition party for the elections, but had not yet decided if he would stand as a candidate.