Mint Lite | India corona cases, gems export, Belarus solidarity chains & others

Millions of litres of expired or stale beer in Australian breweries have been turned into biogas to power a wastewater treatment plant. Restaurants, pubs and clubs were closed in late March in Australia to control the coronavirus outbreak, leading to large stocks of beer piling up in breweries. Rather than dump the millions of litres, the breweries sent it to the Glenelg Wastewater Treatment Plant, west of Adelaide, where it’s being used to generate renewable energy for the past few months. The beer is sent into the plant’s “digester tanks", where it is mixed with sewage sludge, to produce biogas. The biogas is then converted into electricity to power the water treatment plant. They’ve used about 150,000 litres of stale beer every week since March, making the plant completely self-reliant. Before the pandemic, and the use of stale beer, it was able to generate enough biogas to provide 80% of its energy needs.