Mint Lite | India corona tally, China's move over TikTok, covid deniers & others

Buenos aires has passed a law allowing relatives to attend bedside vigils for patients dying of covid-19. The move by the Argentine capital is seen as a breakthrough in the care of dying coronavirus patients. Buenos Aires has had a majority of Argentina’s 8,000-plus deaths from the disease. The law allows one family member, between the ages of 18 and 60, to keep vigil with the dying patient, with the exception of pregnant women or people with underlying medical conditions. Around the world, hospitals have prohibited families from visiting terminally ill covid-19 patients because of the risk of contagion, and rules for funerals are strict. In India too, the final days of most covid-19 patients are lonely with healthcare workers standing in for family, and final rites being restricted. Several Indian states have started introducing rules to allow families of the deceased to see the body though touching is prohibited.