With just a month to go for IPL 2020, the cricket league finally announced its title sponsor. Fantasy gaming unicorn Dream11 won the rights with a bid of ₹222 crore for this edition. For a gaming startup, IPL is the biggest money spinner, and the Mumbai-based platform comes in after Chinese phone maker Vivo, which had signed ₹440 crore for the same rights, exited following the Galwan Valley face-off and deterioration in India-China ties. But it might be hard to keep China out of the game—Dream11 counts China’s Tencent among its big investors. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

The toll of floods

View Full Image Over 150 villages in West and East Godavari districts are marooned or inundated

The Godavari has been rising by the hour as heavy rains continue in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Over 150 villages in West and East Godavari districts are marooned or inundated. The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain till 20 August, but the economic impact of flooding has not yet been estimated though many parts of India have been affected for weeks. In Bihar, 8 million people have been displaced as the Ganga continues to rise, and 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected. Odisha has been battered by heavy rainfall for the past month. Nepal and China are also experiencing unprecedented floods. In China, water is crashing against the feet of a 1,000-year-old giant Buddha sculpture (in photo) in Sichuan province as the Yangtze has burst its banks. Since June, severe floods have been affecting life in China, resulting in $26 billion worth of economic damage.

Big wealth fund, large loss

View Full Image The world’s biggest wealth fund lost $21 billion in the first six months of 2020 as covid-19 ravaged returns

The world’s biggest wealth fund lost $21 billion in the first six months of 2020 as covid-19 ravaged returns. Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, lost 3.4% in H12020, its deputy CEO Trond Grande (in photo) said on Tuesday, adding that it has managed to break even for the year so far. The fund was set up in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil income into foreign securities. Earlier this year, it started asset sales for the first time to cover the government’s need for stimulus cash. Withdrawals touched $19 billion in the first half and it has so far relied on bond sales to cover the cost. The fund held almost 70% in equities, which have been volatile this year. Its tech holdings—in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, all of which reported good quarterly earning—have helped shore up its fortunes, but investments in oil and gas companies pulled it down.

Win for environment

View Full Image Copper production falls

It’s a win for those fighting for a clean environment, but for the economy, the Madras High Court decision to refuse permission to restart Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu could be a setback. The 400,000-tonne plant was shut in 2018 over environmental law violations. Surveys found high level of copper, lead, cadmium, arsenic, chlorides and fluorides in ground-water around the plant, and residents spearheaded protests. Since the closure, India’s copper production has declined significantly, a mines ministry report says. Sterlite, Hindalco, and Hindustan Copper are India’s major refined copper producers. In FY19, due to the Sterlite plant closure, India’s domestic copper production fell 46%, and exports slid (see chart). India turned into a net importer in FY19. It’s a ruling that could force companies to follow pollution norms.

It’s not the time to party

View Full Image In India, new cases are still at over 50,000 a day.

Three months after covid-19 made a reappearance in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected in December, thousands of people threw caution to the winds and gathered at an open-air water park for an electronic music festival, without masks or other precautions. It’s the kind of party scene that’s inconceivable in many parts of the world still grappling with the virus that has infected over 21 million people. Nations like Spain, South Korea and Greece have restricted nightlife again after a second wave of infections. In India, new cases are still at over 50,000 a day. Worldwide, governments and experts have been warning against parties and large gatherings. In Wuhan, a city of 11 million that imposed a strict 76-day lockdown till early April, life has gradually been returning to normal. When new cases were detected in May, authorities tested 6.5 million people in 10 days, and new cases haven’t been reported since.

Depression on the rise

View Full Image A survey covering 10,000 people, by healthcare platform GQii, found that 26% of respondents suffered from mild depression and 6% showed severe symptoms

Since the covid-19 outbreak hit India in March, forcing people to stay at home, depression has risen 43%. A survey covering 10,000 people, by healthcare platform GQii, found that 26% of respondents suffered from mild depression and 6% showed severe symptoms. Mental health issues are on the rise across the world, as isolation and worries over uncertainty and financial instability continue to grow. In the UK, the Office of National Statistics has said the number of adults experiencing depression has doubled since March. One in five adults in a 3,500-person study was likely to be experiencing depression in June compared with before the pandemic. While all age groups experienced depression, young adults were more susceptible with one in three of them showing moderate to severe symptoms, it said. Women and the disabled as well as those working in essential services were more prone to depression.

