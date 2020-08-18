Mint Lite | India covid-19 tally, Dream11, floods toll, Sterlite Copper & others

The world’s biggest wealth fund lost $21 billion in the first six months of 2020 as covid-19 ravaged returns. Norges Bank Investment Management, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, lost 3.4% in H12020, its deputy CEO Trond Grande (in photo) said on Tuesday, adding that it has managed to break even for the year so far. The fund was set up in the 1990s to invest Norway’s oil income into foreign securities. Earlier this year, it started asset sales for the first time to cover the government’s need for stimulus cash. Withdrawals touched $19 billion in the first half and it has so far relied on bond sales to cover the cost. The fund held almost 70% in equities, which have been volatile this year. Its tech holdings—in Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet, all of which reported good quarterly earning—have helped shore up its fortunes, but investments in oil and gas companies pulled it down.