Mint Lite | India covid cases, vaccine trials, 1st flight on Mars & other news

For the first time in six years, the total brand value of the top 50 football clubs has declined by 3.7% or €751 million due to covid-19. Real Madrid remain the most valuable football club brand in the world for 2020, shows the latest edition of the Brand Finance Football Annual, but its brand value has declined by 14% to €1,419 million (see chart). Covid-19 has affected all clubs’ value as it has had an effect on the three main revenue streams—matchday earnings, broadcasting rights and commercial sales. After the enforced break of three months, most leagues resumed with a behind-closed-doors format that excluded spectators. Matchday income for the 501 games in the big 5 leagues dropped to zero. Broadcasting contracts also took a hit and Premier League clubs were required to repay over £330m to domestic broadcasters (22% of the annual total). The full damage of covid-19 on league football is yet to unfold, and it is likely that there will be casualties in the form of club bankruptcies and changes in ownership.