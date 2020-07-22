With 37,724 fresh covid-19 cases on Wednesday, India’s coronavirus count now has now crossed 119.3 million. More than 750,000 have recovered, the health ministry said. In Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has imposed a six-day lockdown due to a sudden surge in cases, starting Wednesday evening. And a day after the first results of a serological survey indicated that close to a quarter of Delhi residents may have been infected by the virus, the Delhi government said the study will be a monthly feature to help formulate policies to tackle the spread. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

We’re close to 15 million cases

View Full Image The world is a whisker away from hitting 15 million covid-19 cases.

The world is a whisker away from hitting 15 million covid-19 cases. On Wednesday, the global count stood at 14.97 million, according to Johns Hopkins University, and deaths at 617,410. India’s cases have crossed one million; the death toll has crossed Spain’s and is now the seventh highest. Hong Kong, Japan and Australia, which had said they contained the spread, are seeing record numbers of new cases. Europe is also reporting fresh outbreaks, especially Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Albania and Montenegro. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has had another positive result for the virus in his third test since falling ill on 7 July. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump seems to have had a change of heart—he’s conceded that the pandemic is like to “get worse before it gets better" and asked all Americans to wear masks. Earlier this month, MIT researchers said infections could be 12 times higher and deaths 50% more than reported.

The double dose trouble

View Full Image Both the University of Oxford and Moderna are doing final-stage trials by giving volunteers two doses of the covid-19 vaccine shot

Both the University of Oxford and Moderna are doing final-stage trials by giving volunteers two doses of the covid-19 vaccine shot. But doubling the number of jabs each person needs may complicate efforts to immunize billions of people, especially in developing nations. A one-shot vaccine would be ideal considering the world population and the rapidity with which the virus is spreading. What’s made the MMR vaccine so easy to administer in countries like India is the fact that it’s a single-dose vaccine. The early study of more than 1,000 participants receiving the Oxford vaccine achieved the strongest immune response in 10 who received two doses, according to research published in The Lancet. The Chinese experimental shots are also looking at a two-dose approach, as those with pre-existing immunity to the virus did not show as good results. Researchers are now exploring the option of a booster shot three to six months later.

When tea is on a high

View Full Image Tea prices touch record high

Tea prices have risen to a record high after floods and covid-19 restrictions affected production in Assam. The weekly auction price touched a record ₹232.60 per kg, up 57% from the same period a year ago, says the Tea Board (chart). The usual price movement is between 1% and 3% in India, the world’s second largest tea producer. The price rise could come as good news for the beleaguered Indian tea industry but the limits on exports could mean losing out to main rivals, Kenya and Sri Lanka. Floods have submerged tea gardens in Assam, which accounts for over 50% of production. Tea crop loss is estimated at 10%, most of it the more valuable second flush crop that blooms after monsoons. Assam floods have killed over 80 people and displaced 27 lakh since May.

Kangaroo in the sky to say goodbye

View Full Image Qantas moved up the retirement of the fleet by six months due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented slump in air travel

Australia’s Qantas retired the last of its Boeing 747 fleet with a flourish—the last aircraft flew out of Sydney and drew a kangaroo over the Pacific Ocean at 25,000 feet, before it headed towards retirement in US’ Mojave desert. Qantas moved up the retirement of the fleet by six months due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented slump in air travel. A number of passenger airlines have retired the 747, the original jumbo jet, due to rising costs, and its reputation for causing more pollution than newer models but the pandemic has speeded it up. Last week, British Airways said it would retire its 31-strong fleet of 747s now, instead of in 2024 as planned. The Boeing 747 opened up international travel to most of the world, with lower fares and non-stop flights. Its maiden flight was in 1969, and since then 747s have transported 5.9 billion people, nearly 80% of the world’s population, Boeing says.

The other covid-19 problem

View Full Image There’s another medical problem the covid-19 outbreak has created—a massive increase in the amount of contaminated waste

There’s another medical problem the covid-19 outbreak has created—a massive increase in the amount of contaminated waste. Not all countries have the capacity for the extra volumes, and medical waste requires special handling to prevent further contamination. During the peak of the crisis, Wuhan, the city where the outbreak began, generated 240 tonnes of medical waste a day, six times more than usual, China’s environment ministry has said. The city had the capacity to process only 49 tonnes of such waste daily. Asian Development Bank estimates that Manila in the Philippines is producing an extra 280 tonnes of medical trash daily and Jakarta 212 tonnes. The pandemic has increased production and use of single-use items like masks, gloves and test kits. Many countries have been working overtime to incinerate medical waste, which adds to problems of air pollution, or send them straight to landfills or oceans.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via