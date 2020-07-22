Mint Lite | India covid count, the double dose trouble, tea prices & other news

Australia’s Qantas retired the last of its Boeing 747 fleet with a flourish—the last aircraft flew out of Sydney and drew a kangaroo over the Pacific Ocean at 25,000 feet, before it headed towards retirement in US’ Mojave desert. Qantas moved up the retirement of the fleet by six months due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has caused an unprecedented slump in air travel. A number of passenger airlines have retired the 747, the original jumbo jet, due to rising costs, and its reputation for causing more pollution than newer models but the pandemic has speeded it up. Last week, British Airways said it would retire its 31-strong fleet of 747s now, instead of in 2024 as planned. The Boeing 747 opened up international travel to most of the world, with lower fares and non-stop flights. Its maiden flight was in 1969, and since then 747s have transported 5.9 billion people, nearly 80% of the world’s population, Boeing says.