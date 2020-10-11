Mint Lite | India covid tally, digital payments, WFH, Venice floods & others

Workplace mobility is gradually recovering, but most companies in India have institutionalized working from home to ensure business continuity. Whether we will ever return to the physical office as we knew it remains a question, but real estate office transactions offer a glimmer of hope. Between April and June, the worst of the lockdown months, transactions for office space fell 84% and completion of new office buildings 87% compared to the quarter ended March, according to real estate consultancy Knight Frank (see chart). From July to September, net absorption of office space increased 64% over the previous quarter, according to Jones Lang Lasalle. In the long run, working from home may not really save organizations money. A calculation done by Knight Frank for 119 IT companies shows that even if they moved half their employees permanently to a work-from-home arrangement, the net cost saving would only be 0.7% of operating income. It points to data vulnerabilities, loss of tax benefits for organisations in special economic zones (SEZs), and work culture as disincentives to working from home over the longer term. For more, see Plain Facts.