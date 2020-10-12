Mint Lite | India covid tally, Europe faces 2nd wave, markets and other news

After spending decades in a basement, some of Italy’s finest sculptures, dating back to the 15th century, are on show for the public again in Rome in a show that will run till June 2021. Busts of Roman emperors, intricate sarcophagi and an ancient Greek relief carved 2,500 years ago are just some of the 92 pieces on display in the Palazzo Caffarelli, reports Reuters. The marbles belong to the aristocratic Torlonia family and represent a fraction of their 620 sculptures, believed to be the largest such private collection in the world. Initially, the huge collection was on display in a museum, but after 101 years, they were consigned to a basement in 1976 when the family made plans to convert the building into an apartment complex. Among the pieces on view is a fountain basin carved in ancient Greece that was believed to have stood in the garden of Julius Caesar when it was already considered an antiquity.