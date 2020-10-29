Mint Lite | India covid tally, Gen Y & democracy, warming Africa and others

Millennials, or those born between 1981 and 1996, are less satisfied with democracy and more disillusioned than at any other time in the past century, especially in Europe, the US, Africa and Australia, shows a University of Cambridge study. Millennials, or Gen Y, are more disillusioned than Gen X, those born between 1965 and 1981, or Baby Boomers born between 1944 and 1964, and the main reason for it is the inequality in wealth and income distribution, it says. Disillusionment is rife in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, France, Australia, the US and the UK. But, but satisfaction with democracy has increased in South Korea and many of the post-Communist countries of Central and Eastern Europe as widespread protests in the past months have shown, points out the study, which delved into data from over 4.8 million respondents collected across 160 countries between 1973 and 2020.