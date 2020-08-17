The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) April 2020 and NEET-Undergraduate examinations, scheduled for September, amid spurt in number of covid-19 cases. The bench said students’ precious years “cannot be wasted", their careers cannot be jeopardised further and “life has to go on". India’s case count on Monday crossed 26.5 lakh, and the death toll 50,000. Meanwhile, some Delhi hospitals have said that recovered covid-19 patients are returning with a relapse, and this needs further research. For more national and world news, here’s Mint Lite.

Nightlife is bad for health

View Full Image Europe is clamping down again, especially on nightlife, to regain control over covid-19 after a surge in cases

Europe is clamping down again, especially on nightlife, to regain control over covid-19 after a surge in cases. Spain and Italy ordered shutting of discos and Greece restricted hours for restaurants. Authorities in some countries, including Italy, Netherlands, Germany and Ireland, are worried about a spike in cases from returning travellers. Spain has again emerged as a hot spot, triggering new travel warnings in another blow to the country’s $175 billion tourism industry. Its health ministry blamed night-time socializing for fuelling new outbreaks. Total cases surged by over 27,000 last week. In Southeast Asia, the threat is from a new virus strain. The Philippines, which faces the region’s largest outbreak, is studying it to see whether the mutation makes it more infectious. The strain, D614G, is the predominant variant in Europe and the US, with the WHO saying there’s no proof it leads to a more severe disease. The mutation has also been detected in recent outbreaks in China.

UAE, Israel get closer

View Full Image Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s trying to arrange permission for flights to cross over Saudi Arabia.

Days after the UAE and Israel decided to establish official diplomatic relations—a deal brokered by the US— cooperation in aviation, technology and research seems to be underway. On Monday, a telephone service between the two nations began, and many websites, previously blocked, became available. UAE-based Apex National Investment has agreed to conduct research on covid-19 with Israel’s TeraGroup. Dubai’s Emirates airlines said it was looking into starting flights to Israel if there is demand, and Israir Airlines has started applying for a landing permit in the UAE. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he’s trying to arrange permission for flights to cross over Saudi Arabia. Part of the deal required Israel to suspend its plans to annex a portion of the West Bank, but Palestinians have denounced UAE’s move as a betrayal. Some in the region have raised concerns that the new accord fractures Arab unity.

Wanted: Good funds

View Full Image pandemic boost

Equity investment based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices is gradually gaining traction in India, with funds focused on socially responsible investing beating the benchmark so far this year (see chart) despite the pandemic. Since the country’s first ESG fund launched in 2018, three more have entered the field, with the category now making up 0.6% of total equity assets under management, shows data by Bloomberg. The global push into sustainable investing has gathered pace this year as governments channel virus-related recovery funds into health and environmental projects. There’s a rising appreciation among investors for ESG funds as more companies face issues beyond the traditional balance sheet, growth and governance challenges.

More heat coming our way

View Full Image In just 15 years, Arctic summer sea ice could disappear, say scientists.

In just 15 years, Arctic summer sea ice could disappear, say scientists. The amount of sea ice floating atop the Arctic Ocean at summer’s end has fallen 13% per decade since 1979. For the past 13 years, the ice extents have been the smallest on record, and experts say the trend will continue this summer. The estimate of summer sea ice disappearing by 2035, published in Nature Climate Change, is based on evidence from previous eras collected from chemical traces in ice and rocks. The study looks at a period 130,000 years ago, which was 4°C hotter than the pre-industrial era, giving a picture of the conditions we are creating for the future. Rising temperatures is something the US west coast is struggling with right now. One of the most extreme heat waves in generations is pushing California’s power grid to the brink of collapse. The crisis comes at a time when the state is struggling with a rapid rise in covid-19 cases.

Covid-19 goes to the museum

View Full Image The pandemic is still raging, but museums across the world are finding ways to memorialize the fight against the virus

The pandemic is still raging, but museums across the world are finding ways to memorialize the fight against the virus. Beijing’s National Museum of China is hosting a two-month “Unity is Strength" art show, which opened on 1 August, depict-ing the battle with coronavirus. The 177 works include posters, sculptures, calligraphy, and watercolours and oil paintings of doctors and hospital scenes that document the Wuhan outbreak and its aftermath. Museums in other countries are collecting closure notices, PPE kits, masks and other evidence of how the pandemic has changed our lives. The US’ Smith-sonian has gathered medicine vials and letters from patients to document how the virus is affecting politics and business. In London, V&A Museum’s Pandemic Objects is collecting online videos and objects like grocery lists. In Belgium, paintings and art installations are being used to raise funds for hospitals.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran.

