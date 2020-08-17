Mint Lite | India covid tally, JEE Mains, global warming and other news

Europe is clamping down again, especially on nightlife, to regain control over covid-19 after a surge in cases. Spain and Italy ordered shutting of discos and Greece restricted hours for restaurants. Authorities in some countries, including Italy, Netherlands, Germany and Ireland, are worried about a spike in cases from returning travellers. Spain has again emerged as a hot spot, triggering new travel warnings in another blow to the country’s $175 billion tourism industry. Its health ministry blamed night-time socializing for fuelling new outbreaks. Total cases surged by over 27,000 last week. In Southeast Asia, the threat is from a new virus strain. The Philippines, which faces the region’s largest outbreak, is studying it to see whether the mutation makes it more infectious. The strain, D614G, is the predominant variant in Europe and the US, with the WHO saying there’s no proof it leads to a more severe disease. The mutation has also been detected in recent outbreaks in China.