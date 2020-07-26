Mint Lite | India covid tally, protests across globe, big tech CEOs & other news

After five years of work, more than 100 scientists across the world have pulled together 20 years of data to create the largest 3D map of the universe. It’s a map of more than two million galaxies, stretching from the Milky Way to objects that are more than 11 billion light years away. It shows how the universe has changed and expanded over billions of years .The project, Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), is an international quest to map the expansion of the observable universe. The hope is to find answers to a number of cosmic questions and help astronomers piece together what happened at a period of the universe’s expansion known as “the gap". “We know both the ancient history of the universe and its recent expansion history fairly well, but there’s a troublesome gap in the middle of 11 billion years," Kyle Dawson, the lead researcher, said in a statement. “For five years, we have worked to fill in that gap."