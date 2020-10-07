Mint Lite | India covid tally, rice export, chemistry Nobel, air travel & others

In 2011, French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier and US biochemist Jennifer Doudna met at a conference in Puerto Rico and went on a long walk around the town. A year later, they published a paper that showed a bacterial enzyme Cas-9 could be paired with CRISPR segments of DNA to create a gene-editing tool. On Wednesday, they became the first two women to share the Nobel Prize for chemistry. While they proved the “genetic scissors" could be used to edit DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms, US’ Harvard and Broad Institute did it on human cells. Doudna, who is with the University of California, Berkeley, and Charpentier of Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology, are now in a patent battle with Broad Institute’s Feng Zhang for US rights of the discovery. In the run-up to the virtual ceremony on 10 December, the Nobel foundation announced the medicine and the physics prizes earlier this week.