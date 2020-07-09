Mint Lite | India covid transmission rate, education, hunger deaths & other news

Japan’s theme parks have been open for about a month now, but they’re mostly silent. Not because of no visitors but because the theme parks association has banned screaming on rides, as part of efforts to contain the virus spread. There’s no penalty for violating the ban, but most visitors to parks, such as Tokyo Disneyland, Universal Studios in Osaka and Fuji-Q Highland, are trying to hold in their howls. The associations said they were following advice from health officials, who have said coughing, singing and screaming, can spread droplets, WSJ reported. Tokyo, which had brought the virus under control with guidelines and declaring a state of emergency in April-May, is seeing a rise in cases again. Tokyo’s Fuji-Q Highland recently put out a video of two executives in suits plunging 230ft down the country’s highest roller coaster in absolute silence. The video ends with the message, “Please scream inside your heart."