Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more

The Centre has set up a committee to suggest reforms in criminal laws and sought suggestions from state governments, courts and bar councils, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the committee set up to suggest reforms in the criminal laws is headed by the Vice Chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi. The Ministry has also sought suggestions from States, Union Territories, Supreme Court, High Courts, Bar Councils and various Universities and Law Institutes on comprehensive amendments in Criminal laws.

Singapore passed legislation that will allow the government to use Covid-19 tracing data in certain criminal investigations, formalizing legal powers that had sparked unusual controversy. The government introduced its TraceTogether technology last year during the early months of the pandemic, promising the data collected would be used only for coronavirus containment. Then in January, Singapore disclosed the app’s data had been tapped for a murder investigation and said it planned legislation to support such efforts, reports Bloomberg. The measure allows access to contact tracing data under seven categories of serious crime including murder, rape and drug trafficking. It also covers other contact tracing systems like SafeEntry, a national digital check in system which provides a record of people who enter and exit venues. The bill was passed late Tuesday evening and the changes are expected to come into force in the middle of February.

United States House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met with hard-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as Republicans wrestled over how to handle a bipartisan outcry over her endorsement of outlandish conspiracy theories and of violent, racist views. Aides to McCarthy and Greene offered no immediate comment after the two spent around 90 minutes together in his Capitol office Tuesday night. Their session came as the GOP faced unrest from opposing ends of the party's spectrum over Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney, whom far-right lawmakers want to oust from her leadership post after she voted to impeach President Donald Trump. The strife underscores Republican fissures as the party seeks a path forward two weeks after Trump left office as the only twice-impeached president. House Republicans are effectively deciding whether to prioritize the former president’s norm-shattering behavior and conspiracy theories and retain the loyalty of his voters over more establishment conservative values.

Italy’s president is expected to ask Mario Draghi, the former European Central Bank chief credited with saving the euro, to try to lead Italy through the coronavirus pandemic after last-ditch talks among squabbling politicians failed to produce a viable new coalition. Draghi's name has emerged as a potential premier in recent weeks as political turmoil combines with the health and economic emergencies. But it is not clear which parties in Italy's deeply fractured parliament would support an administration he would head. Italy’s bonds rallied, sending the 10-year yield to a two-week low at 0.58% and narrowing the premium over its German counterpart seven basis points to 107, the lowest since Jan. 12 at 8:15 a.m. in Rome. Futures on the benchmark FTSE MIB index jumped 2.7%.

A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, ignoring the West in a ruling the opposition politician blamed on President Vladimir Putin's personal hatred and fear of him. The Moscow court handed Navalny a three-and-a-half-year sentence, but his lawyer said the anti-corruption blogger would actually serve two years and eight months in jail because of time already spent under house arrest. His lawyers said they would appeal. The decision, which followed nationwide protests calling for Navalny's release, will further strain relations with the West, which is considering imposing sanctions on Russia over its handling of the case. The United States, Britain, Germany and the EU urged Moscow to immediately free Navalny, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying Washington would coordinate closely with allies to hold Russia accountable. Russia has suggested that Navalny is a CIA asset and has told the West to stay out of its domestic affairs.

Nearly 11,000 Hong Kongers moved to Taiwan in 2020—almost double the number of a year earlier—after Beijing imposed a sweeping security law on the city, reports AFP. Democratic Taiwan has long attracted Hong Kong people seeking an alternative to their city's frenetic pace and sky-high rents. But a new security law has accelerated an exodus, and the number of Hong Kongers granted short-term residency soared to 10,813 from 5,858 in 2019, according to Taiwan's National Immigration Agency. The previous record was 7,506 in 2014 during the financial hub's pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement". Taiwan's Liberty Times newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying the number of arrivals would have been higher if not for coronavirus border restrictions. Taiwan does not have an asylum or refugee law, nor does it accept refugee applications—fearful of a potential influx from the authoritarian mainland. Hong Kongers can, however, apply to live on the island through other channels, including investment visas.

