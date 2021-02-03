Mint Lite | India criminal laws, Singapore’s covid tracing, Navalny & more

Singapore passed legislation that will allow the government to use Covid-19 tracing data in certain criminal investigations, formalizing legal powers that had sparked unusual controversy. The government introduced its TraceTogether technology last year during the early months of the pandemic, promising the data collected would be used only for coronavirus containment. Then in January, Singapore disclosed the app’s data had been tapped for a murder investigation and said it planned legislation to support such efforts, reports Bloomberg. The measure allows access to contact tracing data under seven categories of serious crime including murder, rape and drug trafficking. It also covers other contact tracing systems like SafeEntry, a national digital check in system which provides a record of people who enter and exit venues. The bill was passed late Tuesday evening and the changes are expected to come into force in the middle of February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}