Mint Lite | India economic outlook, Vedanta, Nigeria police, big jets & others

Navy divers in Poland are on a five-day mission to defuse the largest unexploded World War II bomb ever found in the country, forcing over 750 people to evacuate their homes. The Tallboy, dubbed the “earthquake" bomb, weighs nearly 5,400kg and lies submerged in the Piast Canal waterway in the northwestern Polish town of Swinoujscie. The bomb was dropped by UK’s Royal Air Force in 1945 over what was then Nazi Germany. Around 750 residents were evacuated from the Baltic Sea town, with marine traffic on surrounding waterways suspended, local media reported. “We dug up the moving part of the bomb, the middle part the bomb was left, as planned, so that the debris around it would keep the bomb in a fixed place, so that it would not move and the fuses would not be triggered," Michal Jodloski from the 12th Minesweeper Squadron of the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla told private broadcaster TVN 24.