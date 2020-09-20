Mint Lite | India farm bills, fuel demand, hurricane names, Feeney & others

Indian farmers are getting attention from lawmakers during the pandemic. On Sunday, amid protests, Rajya Sabha passed two bills, Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. Opposition parties say the bills, already passed by Lok Sabha, are the first step toward removing minimum support price, which will force farmers to make distress sales to private firms. The bills will now go to the President for his assent before they are notified as laws. For more, here’s Mint Lite.

Oil majors may abandon assets

View Full Image As covid-19 ravages economies, cuts demand for fossil fuels and keeps crude prices below $40 a barrel, oil majors around the world are facing up to the idea that some projects may no longer be viable

As covid-19 ravages economies, cuts demand for fossil fuels and keeps crude prices below $40 a barrel, oil majors around the world are facing up to the idea that some projects may no longer be viable. They’re considering leaving oil and gas worth billions of dollars in the ground as “stranded assets" instead of pumping them out at a cost, both financial and environmental, that may no longer bring enough returns. Total, Shell, BP, Exxcon Mobil and Chevron have written down oil assets or have warned of doing this in the last few months. About a third of the fossil-fuel investment planned till 2030 risks failing to deliver adequate returns for developers under policies that would achieve UN targets to limit global warming, according to Carbon Tracker Initiative, an environmental group that advises institutional investors. Global oil demand is set to slump 8%, in 2020, the International Energy Agency said in July.

US runs out of hurricane names

View Full Image In about six hours three storms formed in the Atlantic this weekend in a record-breaking US hurricane season, which runs till end-November.

In about six hours three storms formed in the Atlantic this weekend in a record-breaking US hurricane season, which runs till end-November. So many storms have formed in the Atlantic this year that the US has exhausted its list of 21 names and had to pick from the Greek alphabet. On Friday, meteorologists used the last of the names on the list, Wilfred, but within hours two more storms formed, and were named Alpha and Beta. The last time the US National Hurricane Centre ran out of names was 2005 when there were 28 storms. Why is the Atlantic so stormy this year? Sea surface temperatures have been above average across much of the Atlantic and wind shear has been below average, making conditions conducive for cyclones, explains US-based professor Kimberly Wood in The Conversation. August 2020 was also the second-warmest August on record, and the world seen its third-hottest three-month spell this year.

Training an AI algorithm

View Full Image Industry benefits

A company's product, its ability to generate data, and its AI capabilities are linked. It’s why startups in dataset training, or cleaning and labelling data for AI, are in growth mode. Without the right data at the back end, an AI isn’t going to make the cut. Think Alpha-Zero being fed zillions of chess games before it could help Vladimir Kramnik develop new variants. In a 2018 study McKinsey Global Institute analysed 19 industries and 400 use cases, and said AI could create a potential value of $3.5-5.8 trillion for industry (see chart), and every firm should be a data or AI company to reap the full benefits of digitization. But this will not happen automatically: one, AI needs specific training data to get started, and two, it needs people with a range of data skills.

38 years to give away $8 billion

View Full Image Billionaire philanthropist Chuck Feeney, who inspired Bill Gates’ and Warren Buffet’s giving, wanted to give away his fortune of $8 billion in his lifetime, and has now achieved his goal

Billionaire philanthropist Chuck Feeney, who inspired Bill Gates’ and Warren Buffet’s giving, wanted to give away his fortune of $8 billion in his lifetime, and has now achieved his goal. His Atlantic Philanthropies foundation, which the 89-year-old set up in 1982, has finally run out of cash. Feeney made his fortune from the DFS chain of duty-free shops, and sold his stake to LVMH in the 1990s. Feeney, who lives in a rented apartment in San Francisco, has dissolved the foundation and said he was glad to have seen it happen in his lifetime. Gates and Buffet have said that Feeney’s philanthropy encouraged them to establish the Giving Pledge for the world’s richest people to commit to giving away at least half their wealth to charity in their lifetime. For decades, Feeney made secret donations to charities, universities and human rights groups, and was outed during a court dispute with his business partner.

Tour’s youngest winner since WWII

View Full Image Lance Armstrong has mostly provided all the headlines around the Tour de France

Lance Armstrong has mostly provided all the headlines around the Tour de France. But this year’s race has been like no other. 2020 brought the Tour’s youngest winner since WWII. Twenty-one-year-old Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who rides with the UAE Team Emirates, pulled off an unexpected turnaround in last two stages after three weeks of racing, making up a 57-second time lag to take the yellow jersey. It was a shock defeat for long-time race leader Primoz Roglic. The Guardian described it as “the most remarkable turnaround at the climax of the Tour since Greg Lemond usurped Laurent Fignon to claim overall victory in the 1989 Tour by just eight seconds". For India, the excitement was in the the UAE as IPL 2020 kicked off on Saturday night, with Chennai Super Kings easily winning the first match—no handshakes after though, as covid-19 has changed the rules of engagement. Two matches down, 54 to go.

Curated by Shalini Umachandran and Pooja Singh. Have something to share with us? Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com or tweet to @shalinimb

