Mint Lite | India farm bills, fuel demand, hurricane names, Feeney & others

In about six hours three storms formed in the Atlantic this weekend in a record-breaking US hurricane season, which runs till end-November. So many storms have formed in the Atlantic this year that the US has exhausted its list of 21 names and had to pick from the Greek alphabet. On Friday, meteorologists used the last of the names on the list, Wilfred, but within hours two more storms formed, and were named Alpha and Beta. The last time the US National Hurricane Centre ran out of names was 2005 when there were 28 storms. Why is the Atlantic so stormy this year? Sea surface temperatures have been above average across much of the Atlantic and wind shear has been below average, making conditions conducive for cyclones, explains US-based professor Kimberly Wood in The Conversation. August 2020 was also the second-warmest August on record, and the world seen its third-hottest three-month spell this year.