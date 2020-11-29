Mint Lite | India FDI, Brexit talks, France, Black Friday sales, Tyson & others

The United States has become the second biggest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India, replacing Mauritius, during the first half of the current financial year, according to data of the commerce and industry ministry, reports PTI. During April-September 2020, India attracted FDI worth $7.12 billion from the US and $2 billion from Mauritius, which slipped to fourth position, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data showed. According to experts, increasing FDI from the US reflects the further strengthening of economic ties between the two countries.

Brexit talks enter last lap

View Full Image Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Brexit trade negotiations with the EU were in a 'reasonable' position, and that the two sides had achieved some progress on competition issues

The coming few weeks will decide whether Britain finally exits the European Union (EU) with or without a trade deal. Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Brexit trade negotiations with the EU were in a “reasonable" position, and that the two sides had achieved some progress on competition issues. Yet, significant differences existed on fishing, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, face-to-face talks between Britain and the EU restarted on Saturday as the two sides make a last ditch attempt to reach an agreement with just five weeks to go before their current relationship ends. The first sign of movement -- either towards a deal or that the talks are crumbling -- is likely to be a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. There are three big sticking points between the two sides: fishing, state aid and how to resolve any future disputes.

France flares up

View Full Image Protests have erupted in France over a proposed security law that would make it a criminal offence to film or take photos of police with malevolent intent, media outlets reported

Protests have erupted in France over a proposed security law that would make it a criminal offence to film or take photos of police with malevolent intent, media outlets reported. Tens of thousands of critics of the bill protested across France on Saturday, and officers in Paris who were advised to behave responsibly during the demonstrations repeatedly fired tear gas to disperse rowdy protesters who set fire to France’s central bank and threw paving stones, The Associated Press reported. Civil liberties groups, journalists, and people who have faced police abuse are concerned that the measure will stymie press freedoms and allow police brutality to go undiscovered and unpunished. The protesters included journalists, students, left-wing activists, and migrant rights groups expressing anger over what they perceive as hardening police tactics in recent years, especially since France’s yellow vest protest movement against economic hardship emerged in 2018.

Ethiopia declares victory

View Full Image Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the restive region of Tigray are complete and federal troops control the regional capital

After almost four weeks of relentless violence, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the restive region of Tigray are complete and federal troops control the regional capital. However the leader of Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), whose forces have been fighting Ethiopian troops, said the group was not giving up. Claims have been difficult to verify since phone and internet links to Tigray continue to be down and access tightly controlled since the fighting began on Nov. 4. The ruling government has been trying to quell a rebellion by TPLF which dominated the central government for decades before Ahmed came to power in 2018. Thousands of people are believed to have been killed, and nearly 44,000 have fled to Sudan, in a conflict that has called into question governing capabilities of Ahmed.

US Black Friday sales hit record high

View Full Image If you have seen any of the sale adverts on your social media, then Black Friday would be a new one to notice

If you have seen any of the sale adverts on your social media, then Black Friday would be a new one to notice. Even as brands in India join the big black Friday discount trend, online sales in US hit a record high on the occasion, reports the Associated Press. Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping. That was a 22% increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019. This is quite high, even after taking into account that most American shoppers are now staying at home due to the pandemic. In-store sales however fell as retailers tried crowd control measures by cutting the working hours. Jewelry and footwear saw some of the biggest in-person sales declines, according to RetailNext, a shopping tracker. Apparel sales were down 50%, while sales of home goods fell by 39%.

Tyson re-enters the ring

View Full Image Legendary boxer Mike Tyson once again entered the ring for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr

In a year of many disappointments, at least there has been one thing to cheer up. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson once again entered the ring for a lively exhibition bout with 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. Unofficially ruled a draw by the WBC judges at ringside, the exhibition match saw both fighters showing their prowess, reports AP. Tyson and Jones fought eight two-minute rounds, and both emerged smiling and apparently healthy from a highly unusual event at Staples Center Saturday night. While many critics called the event an anti-sporting spectacle, fans surely got the best out of it as social media traction showed. Tyson retired from boxing in 2005, saying he longer had “the fighting guts or the heart" after he quit in a dismal loss to journeyman Peter McBride. Finally free of his sport's relentless pressure, Tyson gradually straightened out his life, kicking a self-described drug addiction.

