Mint Lite | India FDI, Brexit talks, France, Black Friday sales, Tyson & others

If you have seen any of the sale adverts on your social media, then Black Friday would be a new one to notice. Even as brands in India join the big black Friday discount trend, online sales in US hit a record high on the occasion, reports the Associated Press. Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping. That was a 22% increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion set in 2019. This is quite high, even after taking into account that most American shoppers are now staying at home due to the pandemic. In-store sales however fell as retailers tried crowd control measures by cutting the working hours. Jewelry and footwear saw some of the biggest in-person sales declines, according to RetailNext, a shopping tracker. Apparel sales were down 50%, while sales of home goods fell by 39%.